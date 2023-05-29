Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Position Decreased by Destination Wealth Management

Destination Wealth Management reduced its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 1,491.8% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.77.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of BAC opened at $28.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.22. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $38.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.43%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

See Also

