Destination Wealth Management Buys Shares of 2,188 Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Destination Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 10,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SP Asset Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $102.38 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $113.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.54. The stock has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.