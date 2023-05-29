Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 1,362 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,362 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Booking were worth $30,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Booking during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new stake in Booking during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Booking by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 24 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total transaction of $1,993,582.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,199 shares in the company, valued at $112,169,583.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total transaction of $1,330,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,070,710.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total transaction of $1,993,582.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,169,583.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,697 shares of company stock valued at $9,543,636 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BKNG. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,210.00 to $3,430.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,950.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,753.25.

BKNG stock opened at $2,591.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,627.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,374.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,616.85 and a 12-month high of $2,786.85.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 137.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

