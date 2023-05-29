Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,773 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $30,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $6,731,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 6,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $416,000. Finally, First Western Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 100,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,362,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SCHW opened at $53.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.98. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $86.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 34.82%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,965,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,937,074.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 34,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $2,646,132.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $851,766.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,965,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,937,074.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,706,960 over the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Redburn Partners lowered Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $81.50 to $67.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.73.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

