Destination Wealth Management Decreases Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Destination Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,391 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management lifted its position in Starbucks by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 590 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB boosted its stake in Starbucks by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,394 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.31.

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX opened at $98.53 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.61. The firm has a market cap of $112.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $70.35 and a 1-year high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 68.83%.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.