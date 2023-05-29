Auto Prop Reit to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:APR)

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

Auto Prop Reit Stock Performance

Get Auto Prop Reit alerts:

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$20.90 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Prop Reit in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

About Auto Prop Reit

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 64 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately 2.5 million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Québec.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Prop Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Prop Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.