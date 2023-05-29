InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.
InterRent REIT Price Performance
InterRent REIT has a twelve month low of C$7.31 and a twelve month high of C$10.19.
InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported C($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.83). The firm had revenue of C$56.86 million for the quarter.
InterRent REIT Company Profile
InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).
See Also
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for InterRent REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterRent REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.