Capreit (TSE:CAR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Capreit (TSE:CAR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.121 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.
Capreit Stock Performance
Capreit has a 1-year low of C$20.71 and a 1-year high of C$50.88.
