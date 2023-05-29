European Commercial REIT Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:ERE)

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th.

European Commercial REIT (TSE:ERE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.72). The firm had revenue of C$33.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$34.12 million.

Separately, Desjardins downgraded shares of European Commercial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 14th.

