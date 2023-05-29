VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the April 30th total of 2,860,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 413,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.9 days.

VIZIO Price Performance

VIZIO stock opened at $6.65 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.48 and its 200 day moving average is $8.89. VIZIO has a 1-year low of $6.47 and a 1-year high of $13.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.66.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. VIZIO had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $533.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. VIZIO’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that VIZIO will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at VIZIO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VIZIO

In related news, insider Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 9,737 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $70,106.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 159,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,304. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other VIZIO news, CFO Adam R. Townsend sold 21,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $152,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 471,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,392,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 9,737 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $70,106.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,070 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of VIZIO by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,054,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,941,000 after acquiring an additional 149,426 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,419,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,627,000 after buying an additional 285,867 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of VIZIO by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,793,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,824,000 after buying an additional 122,354 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of VIZIO by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,767,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,932,000 after buying an additional 173,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of VIZIO by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,125,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,754,000 after buying an additional 125,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VZIO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on VIZIO from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of VIZIO from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of VIZIO from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VIZIO presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

VIZIO Company Profile



VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Featured Articles

