Short Interest in Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) Decreases By 15.5%

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 336,500 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the April 30th total of 398,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 38,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.8 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently issued reports on STTK. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Shattuck Labs from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.
Shattuck Labs Stock Down 1.8 %
STTK opened at $2.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $115.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.08. Shattuck Labs has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $5.82.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the first quarter worth about $30,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Shattuck Labs by 62.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 4,214 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Shattuck Labs during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shattuck Labs during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 55.69% of the company’s stock.
About Shattuck Labs
Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.
