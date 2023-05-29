EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.28

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

EPR Properties has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. EPR Properties has a payout ratio of 137.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect EPR Properties to earn $4.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.6%.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR Properties Price Performance

EPR opened at $41.66 on Monday. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $33.92 and a fifty-two week high of $55.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.85 and a 200 day moving average of $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 8.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EPR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities started coverage on EPR Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the first quarter worth $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in EPR Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in EPR Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in EPR Properties by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in EPR Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPR Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Experiential, Education, and Corporate/Unallocated. The Experiential segment includes investments in megaplex theaters, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.