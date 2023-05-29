Short Interest in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Declines By 15.6%

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,700 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the April 30th total of 202,300 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 128,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on MITT shares. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $7.75 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AG Mortgage Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.13.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of MITT opened at $5.34 on Monday. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $8.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.82.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.48%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -38.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beach Point Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 2,313,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,300,000 after purchasing an additional 30,437 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 980,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,028,000 after buying an additional 19,024 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 873,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,126,000 after buying an additional 72,462 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,016.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 461,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 420,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 229.7% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 399,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 278,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.66% of the company’s stock.

About AG Mortgage Investment Trust

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing, acquiring, and managing a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities and financial assets. The firm conducts its business through the following segments: Securities and Loans and Single-Family Rental Properties.

