Short Interest in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Declines By 15.6%

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 170,700 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the April 30th total of 202,300 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 128,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently commented on MITT shares. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $7.75 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AG Mortgage Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.13.
AG Mortgage Investment Trust Stock Up 2.9 %
Shares of MITT opened at $5.34 on Monday. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $8.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.82.
AG Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beach Point Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.3% during the first quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 2,313,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,300,000 after purchasing an additional 30,437 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 980,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,028,000 after buying an additional 19,024 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 873,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,126,000 after buying an additional 72,462 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,016.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 461,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 420,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 229.7% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 399,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 278,361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.66% of the company’s stock.
About AG Mortgage Investment Trust
AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing, acquiring, and managing a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities and financial assets. The firm conducts its business through the following segments: Securities and Loans and Single-Family Rental Properties.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AG Mortgage Investment Trust (MITT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.