Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) Short Interest Down 15.3% in May

Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,800 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the April 30th total of 64,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Sandfire Resources America Stock Down 2.8 %
OTCMKTS:SRAFF opened at $0.09 on Monday. Sandfire Resources America has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.09.
Sandfire Resources America Company Profile
