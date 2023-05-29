Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF) Short Interest Down 15.3% in May

Sandfire Resources America Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRAFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,800 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the April 30th total of 64,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Sandfire Resources America Stock Down 2.8 %

OTCMKTS:SRAFF opened at $0.09 on Monday. Sandfire Resources America has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.09.

Sandfire Resources America Company Profile

Sandfire Resources America Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for copper, cobalt, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Black Butte copper project that consists of approximately 7,684 acres of fee-simple lands and 4,541 acres in 239 Federal unpatented lode-mining claims located in central Montana, the United States.

