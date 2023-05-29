PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the April 30th total of 2,590,000 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 403,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

PRCT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, EVP Hisham Shiblaq sold 21,930 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $772,593.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,715.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Hisham Shiblaq sold 21,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $772,593.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,715.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Waters sold 7,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $272,424.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,947,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,171 shares of company stock worth $1,245,196. 19.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRCT. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 7,782.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 135,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,632,000 after buying an additional 133,852 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the third quarter valued at about $2,073,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PRCT opened at $31.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a 1 year low of $25.29 and a 1 year high of $52.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.76.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.03). PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 45.87% and a negative net margin of 115.53%. The business had revenue of $23.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PROCEPT BioRobotics will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

