Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF) Short Interest Update

Luminex Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUMIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the April 30th total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Luminex Resources Price Performance

Shares of Luminex Resources stock opened at $0.22 on Monday. Luminex Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.21.

Luminex Resources Company Profile

Luminex Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties focuses on gold and copper. Its project includes Condor, Pegasus, Orquideas, and Cascas. The company was founded on March 16, 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

