SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Short Interest Down 15.2% in May

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the April 30th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SSAAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SSAB AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered SSAB AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SSAB AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.67.

SSAB AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS SSAAY opened at $3.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.31. SSAB AB has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $3.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

SSAB AB (publ) Increases Dividend

SSAB AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SSAAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 9.20% and a positive return on equity of 22.78%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SSAB AB will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $0.2993 per share. This is a positive change from SSAB AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.20. This represents a yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 19th. SSAB AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -53.57%.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB engages in the production of steel and construction solutions. It operates through the following segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment markets and sells quenched, tempered, and hot rolled steels. The SSAB Europe segment focuses on strip, plate, and tubular products.

