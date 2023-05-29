Short Interest in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Drops By 15.6%

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the April 30th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II stock opened at $5.79 on Monday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $7.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.37.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.022 dividend. This is a boost from PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
