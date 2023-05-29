Short Interest in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Drops By 15.6%

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the April 30th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II stock opened at $5.79 on Monday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $7.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.37.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.022 dividend. This is a boost from PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,531 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 51,222 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,584 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,583 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 7.7% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 99,940 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 7,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the first quarter worth about $46,000.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

