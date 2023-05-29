Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Short Interest Update

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 154,800 shares, a decrease of 15.5% from the April 30th total of 183,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Sensei Biotherapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 48,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 11,775 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth $30,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 7.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 225,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 15,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 20.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sensei Biotherapeutics alerts:

Sensei Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNSE opened at $1.43 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.49. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 13.00, a current ratio of 13.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

About Sensei Biotherapeutics

Sensei Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:SNSE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts predict that Sensei Biotherapeutics will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immunotherapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. It develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response; and Tumor Microenvironment Activated Biologics, a platform designed to unleash the anti-tumor potential of T-cells, as well as human monoclonal antibodies that are selectively active in the tumor microenvironment and target immune checkpoints or other critical immune pathways.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensei Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.