Short Interest in NextPlat Corp (NASDAQ:NXPL) Drops By 15.3%

NextPlat Corp (NASDAQ:NXPL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 205,000 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the April 30th total of 241,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

NextPlat Price Performance

Shares of NXPL stock opened at $2.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.75, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.77. NextPlat has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $4.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextPlat

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NextPlat stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in NextPlat Corp (NASDAQ:NXPL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. State Street Corp owned about 0.23% of NextPlat at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

NextPlat Company Profile

NextPlat Corp. engages in the provision of satellite based services and solutions for commercial, government and individual users. The firm’s services include satellite communication solutions, emergency location systems, high-speed satellite internet and global asset and personnel monitoring, customized ground station systems and custom product design.

