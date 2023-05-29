TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) Short Interest Down 15.0% in May

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the April 30th total of 2,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
TSR Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of TSRI opened at $6.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 million, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.95. TSR has a 12 month low of $5.97 and a 12 month high of $10.34.
TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.26 million for the quarter. TSR had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 1.54%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TSR
About TSR
TSR, Inc engages in the provision of contract computer programming and staffing services. It supports its clients with technical computer personnel to supplement their in-house information technology capabilities. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TSR (TSRI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for TSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.