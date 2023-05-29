TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) Short Interest Down 15.0% in May

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the April 30th total of 2,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of TSRI opened at $6.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 million, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.95. TSR has a 12 month low of $5.97 and a 12 month high of $10.34.

TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 11th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.26 million for the quarter. TSR had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 1.54%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TSR by 304.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of TSR by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TSR by 215.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 50,537 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in TSR by 29.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 22,900 shares in the last quarter. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSR, Inc engages in the provision of contract computer programming and staffing services. It supports its clients with technical computer personnel to supplement their in-house information technology capabilities. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.

