BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 5,133 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,133 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Chubb were worth $8,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CB. Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its position in Chubb by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 17,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Chubb by 28,222.6% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,619,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,025 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 142,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,472,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in Chubb by 450.0% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.54.

Chubb Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $190.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $197.10 and a 200 day moving average of $208.44. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $173.78 and a 12-month high of $231.37. The stock has a market cap of $78.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.64.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 26.65%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total value of $5,064,948.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,726,115.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

(Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.