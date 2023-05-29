SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) Short Interest Update

SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,900 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the April 30th total of 107,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 130,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SOPHiA GENETICS

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SOPH. General Electric Co. acquired a new position in SOPHiA GENETICS during the fourth quarter worth $2,289,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in SOPHiA GENETICS by 12.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,027,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after buying an additional 112,296 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,954,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 105,097 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in SOPHiA GENETICS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $287,000. 31.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SOPHiA GENETICS from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

SOPHiA GENETICS Price Performance

SOPHiA GENETICS stock opened at $4.40 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.37. SOPHiA GENETICS has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $5.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.40.

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.12. SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative net margin of 161.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.88%. The company had revenue of $13.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SOPHiA GENETICS will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

SOPHiA GENETICS Company Profile

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a healthcare technology company. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, products, and services are used by hospital, laboratory, and biopharma worldwide.

