BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 15,293 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 121,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,293 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $8,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDLZ. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Cowen increased their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Mondelez International Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $75.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $102.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 53.66%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

See Also

