Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,336 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $6,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITW. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 3,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,035,000 after acquiring an additional 11,597 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 8,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.21.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 1.4 %

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $225.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.20. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $253.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $232.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.23.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.13% and a net margin of 19.27%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.40%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

