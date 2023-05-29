PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) Short Interest Update

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 165,800 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the April 30th total of 195,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

PCM Fund Price Performance

NYSE:PCM opened at $9.07 on Monday. PCM Fund has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $10.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.87.

PCM Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.58%.

Institutional Trading of PCM Fund

PCM Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in PCM Fund by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PCM Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in PCM Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in PCM Fund in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in PCM Fund by 5.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

