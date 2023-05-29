PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) Short Interest Update

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 165,800 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the April 30th total of 195,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.
NYSE:PCM opened at $9.07 on Monday. PCM Fund has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $10.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.87.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.58%.
PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.
