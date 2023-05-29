PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) Short Interest Update

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCMGet Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 165,800 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the April 30th total of 195,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

NYSE:PCM opened at $9.07 on Monday. PCM Fund has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $10.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.87.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in PCM Fund by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PCM Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in PCM Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in PCM Fund in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in PCM Fund by 5.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,589 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.29% of the company’s stock.

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

