Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800,000 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the April 30th total of 2,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teekay

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in Teekay during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Teekay in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Teekay during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Teekay during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. 20.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teekay alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teekay from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th.

Teekay Stock Performance

Shares of TK stock opened at $5.86 on Monday. Teekay has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $6.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $576.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.88 and a 200-day moving average of $5.22.

Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. Teekay had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $261.49 million for the quarter.

About Teekay

(Get Rating)

Teekay Corp. provides international crude oil and other marine transportation services. Its lines of business include offshore production (FPSO units) and conventional tankers. The firm operates through the following segments: Teekay Parent and Teekay Tankers. The Teekay Parent owns floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) units and a minority investment in Tanker Investments Ltd.

