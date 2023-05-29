American International Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,476 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,644 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $12,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in American International Group in the first quarter valued at $84,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 11.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 100,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 20.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in American International Group by 43.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American International Group Price Performance

NYSE AIG opened at $54.07 on Monday. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.66 and a twelve month high of $64.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.70.

American International Group Increases Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.35 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 11.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AIG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of American International Group from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of American International Group from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on American International Group from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.07.

American International Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Further Reading

