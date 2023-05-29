Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Purchased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 62.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,713 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,086 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $5,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 9,489 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $430,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,252,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LNG. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.08.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $138.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.64. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.09 and a 12-month high of $182.35.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative return on equity of 13,004.16% and a net margin of 23.24%. Research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 15.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.06%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

