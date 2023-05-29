BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 4,522 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,522 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $5,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Joseph Alvarado purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $123.89 per share, with a total value of $123,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,279. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $118.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.41 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.76 and its 200 day moving average is $144.51. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.31 and a 1 year high of $176.47.
The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 17th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.04%.
The PNC Financial Services Group Profile
The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.
