Wade G W & Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,120 Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DLR. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 74,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Motco lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 100,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,101,000 after acquiring an additional 45,435 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 813,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,524,000 after acquiring an additional 233,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 816,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,878,000 after purchasing an additional 174,836 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Trading Up 7.2 %

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $146,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,176 shares in the company, valued at $991,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 4,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total transaction of $458,540.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,128,408.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total value of $146,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $98.89 on Monday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.76 and a 12-month high of $141.77. The stock has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a PE ratio of 89.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.84 and a 200-day moving average of $102.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($1.46). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 439.64%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.