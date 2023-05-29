BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,684 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $8,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 33.8% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADP. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $275.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.91.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of ADP stock opened at $212.48 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.61 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.25.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.86%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

