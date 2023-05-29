Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 1,907 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,690,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $472,893,000 after purchasing an additional 10,204 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,235,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $483,743,000 after buying an additional 50,073 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,299,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,600,000 after buying an additional 103,416 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,105,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,688,000 after buying an additional 6,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,029,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,869,000 after buying an additional 91,418 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

The Hanover Insurance Group Stock Up 0.4 %

The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $112.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $111.04 and a one year high of $149.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total transaction of $119,395.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,428.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on THG. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut The Hanover Insurance Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.71.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines and Other. The Core Commercial segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other core commercial coverage, such as general liability, commercial umbrella and monoline property.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.