Securitas AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Short Interest Update

Securitas AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCTBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,805,000 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the April 30th total of 5,655,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 24,025.0 days.

Securitas AB (publ) Stock Down 8.8 %

OTCMKTS:SCTBF opened at $7.69 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.36. Securitas AB has a 1-year low of $6.48 and a 1-year high of $10.29.

Securitas AB (publ) Company Profile

Securitas AB engages in the provision of security services. It operates through the following segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, Security Services Ibero-America, and Other. The Security Services North America segment provides security services in the U. S., Canada, and Mexico.

