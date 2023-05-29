IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,395 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 14,335 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in IDACORP by 125.4% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 257 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDACORP during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDACORP by 33.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Get IDACORP alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IDA. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of IDACORP in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho cut shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of IDACORP from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDACORP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.67.

IDACORP Stock Performance

Shares of IDACORP stock opened at $103.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.62. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.53 and a 52 week high of $115.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.81.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $429.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.62 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 9.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDACORP Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.51%.

About IDACORP

(Get Rating)

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. It operates through the Utilities Operations and All Other segments. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity. The All Others segment consists of IFS’s investments in affordable housing developments and historic rehabilitation projects and Ida-West’s joint venture investments in small hydropower generation projects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.