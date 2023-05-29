Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,629 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $5,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSX. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 952.6% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.9 %

BSX opened at $51.06 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.48 billion, a PE ratio of 86.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.80. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $34.98 and a one year high of $54.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.57%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

BSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.89.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 63,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $3,394,970.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 213,859 shares in the company, valued at $11,462,842.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 63,339 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $3,394,970.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 213,859 shares in the company, valued at $11,462,842.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $233,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,940.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 259,627 shares of company stock worth $13,157,519. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.