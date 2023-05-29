BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $9,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FOCS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Focus Financial Partners by 6.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 295,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,509,000 after buying an additional 18,899 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Focus Financial Partners by 87.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 18,436 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Focus Financial Partners by 66.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 13,764 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Focus Financial Partners by 10.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,943,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,364,000 after purchasing an additional 257,246 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FOCS shares. Oppenheimer cut Focus Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Focus Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. William Blair cut Focus Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial cut Focus Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Focus Financial Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.13.

Shares of NASDAQ FOCS opened at $52.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.11 and a beta of 1.31. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a one year low of $30.27 and a one year high of $52.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

