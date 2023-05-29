Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $1.64 Million Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 166.2% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Synopsys from $445.00 to $447.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Synopsys from $420.00 to $448.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Synopsys from $410.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.70.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of SNPS opened at $444.73 on Monday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $267.00 and a 52-week high of $450.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $380.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $356.09. The firm has a market cap of $67.67 billion, a PE ratio of 75.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.18.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total transaction of $1,565,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares in the company, valued at $6,559,583.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.43, for a total transaction of $1,565,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,559,583.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.03, for a total value of $884,710.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,386,465.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.