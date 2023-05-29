Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $14.20-$14.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.28 billion-$14.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.18 billion. Intuit also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $1.43-$1.48 EPS.
Intuit Stock Performance
NASDAQ:INTU opened at $418.43 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $433.61 and its 200 day moving average is $412.95. The firm has a market cap of $117.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.83, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Intuit has a 52-week low of $352.63 and a 52-week high of $490.83.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.70 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intuit will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.
Intuit Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $530.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on Intuit from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $491.35.
Insider Transactions at Intuit
In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total value of $206,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,837.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total transaction of $710,435.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,930.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total transaction of $206,580.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,837.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,789,671. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 833.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 24.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.
Intuit Company Profile
Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.
See Also
