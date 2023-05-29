Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $14.20-$14.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.28 billion-$14.32 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.18 billion. Intuit also updated its Q4 2023 guidance to $1.43-$1.48 EPS.

Intuit Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $418.43 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $433.61 and its 200 day moving average is $412.95. The firm has a market cap of $117.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.83, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Intuit has a 52-week low of $352.63 and a 52-week high of $490.83.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.70 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intuit will post 9.07 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 39.39%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Intuit from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $530.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on Intuit from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $491.35.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total value of $206,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,837.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total transaction of $710,435.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,930.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.16, for a total transaction of $206,580.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,837.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,789,671. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth $50,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 833.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 24.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

