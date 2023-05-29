Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Updates Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.43-$1.48 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.63 billion-$2.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.45 billion. Intuit also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $14.20-$14.25 EPS.

Intuit Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $418.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $433.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $412.95. The company has a market cap of $117.19 billion, a PE ratio of 52.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.19. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $352.63 and a fifty-two week high of $490.83.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 39.39%.

Several equities analysts have commented on INTU shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Intuit from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intuit from $520.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $444.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $491.35.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total value of $710,435.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,930.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total transaction of $1,872,655.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.36, for a total transaction of $710,435.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,930.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,783 shares of company stock valued at $2,789,671 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuit

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Intuit by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,099,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,948,558,000 after purchasing an additional 210,246 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Intuit by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,340,830,000 after buying an additional 1,027,752 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,173,468,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuit by 118,345.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088,194 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,751,349 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $681,660,000 after purchasing an additional 47,079 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Further Reading

