FidoMeta (FMC) Price Tops $0.0127 on Major Exchanges

FidoMeta (FMC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. One FidoMeta token can currently be bought for about $0.0127 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FidoMeta has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. FidoMeta has a market capitalization of $191.13 million and approximately $0.73 worth of FidoMeta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

FidoMeta Profile

FidoMeta’s launch date was March 17th, 2022. FidoMeta’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens. FidoMeta’s official Twitter account is @fidometa and its Facebook page is accessible here. FidoMeta’s official website is fidometa.io.

FidoMeta Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FidoMeta (FMC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. FidoMeta has a current supply of 15,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FidoMeta is 0.012742 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fidometa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FidoMeta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FidoMeta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FidoMeta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

