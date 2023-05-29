Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $83,000 Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of AMP stock opened at $309.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.99 and a 52-week high of $357.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $300.45 and its 200-day moving average is $318.47.

Ameriprise Financial Cuts Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.04. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 77.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMP. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $338.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $349.70.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

