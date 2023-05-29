SmartFi Hits One Day Trading Volume of $16,722.55 (SMTF)

SmartFi (SMTF) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. Over the last week, SmartFi has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. SmartFi has a total market capitalization of $1.02 billion and $16,722.55 worth of SmartFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmartFi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0520 or 0.00000186 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

SmartFi Token Profile

SmartFi was first traded on September 16th, 2022. SmartFi’s total supply is 16,894,524 tokens. SmartFi’s official message board is smartfiportal.medium.com. The Reddit community for SmartFi is https://reddit.com/r/smartfi/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SmartFi’s official Twitter account is @smartfiportal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SmartFi is smartfi.com.

SmartFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartFi is a cryptocurrency monetary system. It combines monetary policy with the freedoms of cryptocurrency to create self-sustaining open-lending platforms.”

