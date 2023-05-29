Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Position Lifted by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,063 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,421 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 103.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 73.7% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,563 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $448,749.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,992 shares in the company, valued at $996,650.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 3,471 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total value of $259,491.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,578.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 6,300 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $448,749.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,650.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 9,775 shares of company stock worth $776,066 and sold 28,647 shares worth $2,159,036. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on AKAM shares. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Akamai Technologies to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.06.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $90.57 on Monday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.65 and a twelve month high of $102.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.10 and a 200-day moving average of $83.52. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.81.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.