Moonbeam Hits Market Cap of $183.37 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. In the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Moonbeam has a market cap of $183.37 million and approximately $3.14 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00001020 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00052526 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00038928 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00017806 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000217 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00005884 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004060 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,069,350,163 coins and its circulating supply is 644,650,242 coins. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

