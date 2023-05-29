Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 13,408 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,408 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $1,968,829.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,205,689.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $1,968,829.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,205,689.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 12,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $979,043.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,536.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,748 shares of company stock valued at $15,138,660. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

NYSE CL opened at $76.21 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.84 and a 52 week high of $83.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.69, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.27.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 348.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Oral, Personal and Home Care, and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

