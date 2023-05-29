Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Boosts Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,155,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,373,000 after purchasing an additional 709,072 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sysco by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,973,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,812,000 after purchasing an additional 448,790 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,076,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,678,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723,075 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,508,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,288,000 after purchasing an additional 323,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,611,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,195,000 after purchasing an additional 67,948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $70.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $69.96 and a 12-month high of $88.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.99 and a 200 day moving average of $77.72.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $18.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 141.53% and a net margin of 2.05%. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.90%.

SYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus cut shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.27.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

