Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires Shares of 66,337 Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 66,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,826,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,433,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,899,000 after buying an additional 116,408 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,830,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,754,000 after buying an additional 168,284 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,571,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,044,000 after purchasing an additional 533,008 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,795,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,640,000 after purchasing an additional 88,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,442,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,714,000 after purchasing an additional 172,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.12% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BEPC opened at $33.51 on Monday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12-month low of $27.19 and a 12-month high of $42.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.44.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brookfield Renewable had a return on equity of 1.88% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Research analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is currently -254.72%.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

