Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Purchases 6,355 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,342 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 5,445.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 698 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 938 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. 74.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BOH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $76.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Performance

BOH opened at $39.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.08 and its 200 day moving average is $65.38. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12-month low of $30.83 and a 12-month high of $85.45.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.09). Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 26.90%. The firm had revenue of $229.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 52.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kent Thomas Lucien bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.29 per share, for a total transaction of $32,290.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $177,595. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alicia E. Moy acquired 4,200 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.90 per share, for a total transaction of $201,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,087.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kent Thomas Lucien acquired 1,000 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.29 per share, for a total transaction of $32,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bank of Hawaii

(Get Rating)

Bank of Hawaii Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers financial products and services, including loan, deposit and insurance products, private banking and international client banking services, trust services, investment management, and institutional investment advisory services.

Featured Stories

