12,083 Shares in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Bought by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its holdings in Beauty Health by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 31,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP raised its holdings in Beauty Health by 9.9% during the third quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,071,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000,000 after buying an additional 365,790 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Beauty Health by 35,742.3% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 55,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 55,758 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Beauty Health by 390.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,752,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,667,000 after buying an additional 1,395,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,576,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,216 shares during the period. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SKIN. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. BNP Paribas raised Beauty Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Beauty Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Beauty Health from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Beauty Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beauty Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Beauty Health Trading Down 13.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SKIN opened at $8.40 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.10. The Beauty Health Company has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 8.66 and a current ratio of 10.35.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Beauty Health had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $98.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Beauty Health Company will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Beauty Health Profile

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

